(Bellevue) -- Former Abraham Lincoln standout Miranda Hennings is making a major impact in her super senior year at Bellevue.
Hennings was named the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
“It means a lot,” Hennings said of the award. “We had a tough game against Dakota State, and I’m just grateful that my team trusted me during that time to get some buckets in there. We haven’t beat Dakota State in two years, so it was really giving everything we got.”
Hennings averaged 14.0 points and shot 62.5 percent from the field in wins over Hastings and Dakota State last week, finishing with 10 points against Hastings and 18 against Dakota State. While Hennings had a big week, it took a lot of hard work and time to get to this point.
“Coming in as a freshman, I wasn’t expected to play very much,” she said. “I haven’t played a lot until last year at the end of the season, and that’s all because everyone above me was better.”
Hennings appeared in 30 games as a freshman, 31 as a sophomore and 22 in the COVID-shortened junior season. She eventually emerged as a starter, making 18 starts, in her senior season last year.
“When you don’t play, coming off a senior year in high school where you play a lot, it can hurt you,” Hennings said. “I really took a deep look at myself and knew I needed to get better. My coaches are great coaches and my teammates are amazing. We won the conference my freshman year, and so I really wanted to be like those seniors. I hope I leave a legacy of hard work and dedication to this program and trusting in my teammates and coaches. Putting in the work is the only way to get hard work done, and hopefully that’s what I leave on the floor.”
Hennings has been an NSAA Scholar-Athlete four times and a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete twice during her career with the Bruins. Those kind of honors show the type of hard work Hennings is willing to put in to put herself in her current position.
“I do believe I had it in me, because I have such great parents and such great coaches,” she said. “They always told me you have to work hard to get what you want. For me, it was wanting to have an impact on my team, so we perform well and win. Seeing as I wasn’t getting the playing time my freshman year, I got in the gym every day, so when I got my time on the floor I was impactful to my team.”
Hennings, who has started all 10 games this season, is averaging career highs in points (10.2 per game), 3-pointers (2.8 per game), field goal percentage (54.0), 3-point field goal percentage (54.9), assists (1.2 per game) and steals (1.0 per game). Bellevue is back in action later Wednesday night at home against No. 11 Dakota Wesleyan.
Check out the full interview with Hennings from Wednesday’s UFR below.