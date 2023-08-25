(KMAland) -- Former Abraham Lincoln standout Taylan Keefer is in her senior season at Bellevue and is off to a fantastic start.
The Bruins libero was named the season’s first North Star Athletic Association Defender of the Week on Monday.
“I would say I started pretty rough,” Keefer told KMA Sports. “Getting back into it that first set, I didn’t play the last half of the last season (due to injury), so I had to get back into the groove of actually playing games. Once I got into the groove, I was passing the ball and having a great time.”
Keefer had double-figure dig totals in three of the four matches last weekend, including a season-best 24 digs in their four-set win over Texas Wesleyan.
“We didn’t know who we were coming into it,” Keefer added. “We lost a huge senior class, so it was just awesome to get back out there and play again. We had no idea what it was going to be like. Even in practice, we didn’t know what the first week of games was going to be. Once we started playing, we realized we just had to have fun and play. That’s been our mindset.”
They had plenty of fun on their way to a 4-0 weekend that was capped with a sweep of No. 1 ranked Jamestown.
“That really helped boost our confidence,” Keefer added. “We went in and had nothing to lose. If we lost, we lost. That mindset really helped us, and we’re going to Illinois this weekend with that same mindset. We’re just playing to play and not worrying about the wins and losses.”
With the graduation of a big senior class from last year, Keefer is one of just two seniors on this year’s Bellevue roster.
“I think for me and the other senior our goal is to get everyone in and create a fun group of people,” Keefer said. “All of us are close already, and we’re just going to get closer throughout the season. We don’t want to put any pressure on the freshmen. We don’t get mad if someone makes a mistake. We want them to keep going and have a strong mentality.”
Bellevue is back at it in Joliet, Illinois this weekend at the Big Dogs Classic. They will play St. Francis (Ill.) later Friday before Saturday matchups with Cumberlands (Ky.) and Indiana Tech.
“We don’t have much of a scouting report on these teams,” Keefer said. “It’s still early in the season, and we’re just going to go play. These wins do count, but it’s not in the conference, so we’re going to go play, have fun and see what we can do.”
Listen to the full interview with Keefer in the audio file below.