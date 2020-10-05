(Millard) -- Former Abraham Lincoln point guard and Millard North senior Jadin Johnson will play Division I basketball at Old Dominion.
The 6-foot-3 standout made his decision in August and talked with KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review.
“I’d been talking to the coaching staff at Old Dominion since my freshman year of high school,” Johnson told KMA Sports. I felt like I was wanted there. It was more than basketball. It was more about life and how they can make me a better person.”
Johnson’s story actually begins in the heart of KMAland in Stanton, where his grandparents still live and his father went to high school.
“I still go there quite a bit,” he said. “I get there a few times a year to visit my grandparents.”
Now, it moves to Norfolk, Virginia after a recruiting process that mostly went down in the midst of a dead period due to the ongoing pandemic.
“That was kind of hard,” Johnson said. “It happened, but nothing we could really do about it. We had to go along with the plan. It was hard for coaches to offer certain kids, and they had to watch more online.”
Still, Johnson had his share of opportunities, including other offers from Cleveland State and Montana State and interest from the likes of Creighton, Iowa, Virginia Tech and Xavier among others.
“I just wanted to be (at Old Dominion),” Johnson said. “It’s somewhere I could see myself playing in the future. I wanted to get out of the Midwest and experience something else. I just felt like I was wanted at Old Dominion. I love the coaching staff and what they have going on with the program.”
