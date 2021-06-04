(Cary, NC) -- Former Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys prep star Ethan Westphal is continuing to do big things in the game of baseball.
The son of former legendary Lenox head coach – Steve Westphal – the younger Westphal is the pitching coach for the No. 1 team in Division II’s College World Series, Central Missouri.
Westphal actually played his final college days at the MIAA school under Kyle Crookes.
“It’s good to have my bearings in the system that is run here,” Westphal told KMA Sports. “Coach Crookes has been great. He was the head coach when I was a player here. I think that was a good relationship and now we’re growing in a little different way. Continuing to grow in that has been awesome.”
Westphal went from Central Missouri to the minor leagues within the Colorado Rockies system before playing an additional year of independent baseball. From there, his coaching career began at his alma mater, Martensdale-St. Marys.
Westphal, who went 48-1 during an accomplished high school career and led CMU to the Division II World Series as a player in 2016, spent three years with the Blue Devils before catching on as a coach with Simpson. He spent one year there before working as a private coach in Kansas City for another year, and that’s when his current job became available.
And as Westphal has done his entire life in the sport, he just keeps on winning. The Mules are 43-6, riding their second win streak of at least 13 games this season and preparing for the World Series to begin on Saturday afternoon.
“Everybody around here knew we were going to be good and knew we had the talent to do big things,” Westphal said. “On the coaching side, as cliché as it may sound, it’s been going one day at a time and how to get better each day. Our guys have been really good about trying to develop themselves over the course of the year and grow as ballplayers and humans. I think that’s really where some of the success stems from.”
Westphal has had plenty of strong coaches to learn from during the course of his life and career, especially growing up in a family where his father won 638 games as coach for Lenox. As for his philosophy, he says it comes from player feedback.
“Being a younger guy and doing this job, I think it’s important that they have their say in a lot of things that happen,” Westphal said. “From the things we’re doing on a daily basis, what their throwing program and their lifting schedule looks like. It’s really kind of me giving them some rope but also reining them in when they need to get done a certain way. The biggest part for me is the feedback and communication side.”
The double elimination eight-team tournament begins for CMU on Saturday at 5:00 against Northwest Nazarene in Cary, North Carolina. Listen to the complete interview with Westphal from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.