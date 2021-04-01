(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood and East Mills multi-time state champion Janette Schraft has been honored by the USTFCCCA as an Individual All-Academic winner.
Schraft is currently a sophomore at Iowa State. Her teammates Brenna Cohoon, Grace Dickel, Dana Feyen, Madelynn Hill and Cailie Logue were also honorees. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Nebraska has George Kusche and Erika Freyhof honored with the All-Academic award. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Missouri landed Sarah Chapman and Kieran Wood on the All-Academic teams. View the complete release from Mizzou athletics linked here.