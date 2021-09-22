(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic multi-sport standout Zade Niklasen is a starting safety in his junior season with Dordt football.
Through three games, Niklasen leads the Defenders with four pass breakups and has eight tackles with one tackle for loss.
“It’s been a blast to spend these three years here,” Niklasen said. “The team is awesome. The coaches, the players we bring in and the team atmosphere is really awesome to be around.”
The starting role is a new one for Niklasen, who has spent the past couple seasons learning under others and developing himself physically and mentally.
“Coming in and going from a multi-sport where I’m running around a lot to getting in the weight room more and focusing on football, I’ve got a lot bigger in size,” Niklasen said. “At the same time, just growing in my knowledge of football in general. The last couple years, playing under a couple seniors we had and learning so much from them. I’ve been able to learn a lot.”
Last year’s COVID season helped Niklasen in the growing process. They played a full fall season and then turned around and continued to work towards a spring season, qualifying for the NAIA playoffs.
“It was a very, very interesting experience,” Niklasen said. “We played a 10-week season, got every game in and were lucky to have that. Went into the offseason into the winter kind of not really knowing what to expect for the spring. We basically had another 10-week season even though we played two games. It was a very long season, got a lot of work in and was fun to be around those guys that long.”
With the NAIA schedule back to normal, 2-1 Dordt will look to build on their two-game win streak this Saturday when they travel to Doane.
“They’ve got a very interesting offense,” Niklasen said. “They’ve got a really good quarterback. He’s very athletic, and that will be an interesting challenge for our defense. I’m pretty excited to see how we handle that.”
Niklasen made his comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the full interview below.