(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic standout Taylor McCreedy is now an eight-time All-American in the NJCAA and will run for Northwest Missouri State next season.
The Iowa Central sophomore announced recently she will run for the Bearcats after betting on herself out of high school.
“In high school, I kind of battled with a lot of injuries,” McCreedy told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. “That’s why I decided to go the community college route to be able to ensure myself I can trust my body again to get those times to be able to compete at a Division I or Division II school.”
That mission has been accomplished. McCreedy has earned three All-American nods in cross country, four in indoor track and one in outdoor track — with one season of outdoor track yet to finish. That success and the times she’s been putting down would have been hard to believe for McCreedy when she left Atlantic for the Fort Dodge school.
“If you would have told me my senior year I would be running the times I’m running now, I wouldn’t have believed you,” she’ said. “I think it’s because I never really got to figure out where my peak is. I never got to push myself enough to figure out what I can do.”
And therein lies another story for McCreedy, who suffered with multiple stress fractures in her tibia during her prep career.
“After my fifth stress fracture, my doctor told me I should go try this one physical therapy,” McCreedy said. “They help with runners, and they helped with my running mechanics. My doctor felt like they would be able to help me get back to where I want to be.”
McCreedy says she went to physical therapy in Des Moines every week during her first semester at Iowa Central to work out the mechanics that would keep her healthy.
“I still continue to go every week to two weeks,” she said. “My first cross country season, I was actually teaching myself how to run again. It was kind of a frustrating process, and there were a lot of times where I caught myself thinking, ‘Do I really want to keep doing this?’ I just decided to trust the process, and I’m happy I did.”
That process and the success that followed has led her to the Division II level with Northwest Missouri State. She chose the Bearcats over a final three that also included Division I schools South Dakota State and Missouri-Kansas City.
“Academics was a huge part of selecting where I would go next,” the animal science major and ag business minor said. “That’s what definitely put (Northwest Missouri State) above the others. That separated my two of Northwest and South Dakota State, but what put Northwest above was the team. Being able to go down there and meet with the coaches and the team, I never realized once you find your school it feels like a second home. That was definitely what Northwest Missouri State was for me. I stepped on campus and loved it from the beginning.”
First thing is first, though, for McCreedy, who hopes to add to her eight All-American nods before she leaves Iowa Central.
“I want to just keep bringing times down some more,” she said. “That’s one of the big goals, but the biggest goal amongst all is to just stay healthy. Continue this progress of staying healthy, keep improving and see what I can do.”
Listen to much more with McCreedy in the full interview from Upon Further Review below.