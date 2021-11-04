(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic star quarterback Bret Meyer will be honored as a member of the 2021 Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
The IHSAA will honor both the 2020 and 2021 classes at halftime of the Class 5A state championship game on Friday, November 19th.
Meyer threw for over 4,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 during his career, leading the Trojans to the 2002 state championship. Meyer went on to a record-setting career at Iowa State.
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.