(KMAland) -- High school basketball coaching legend Frank Howell has passed away at the age of 52.
Howell coached girls basketball at Cedar Rapids Washington, Audubon, Dallas Center-Grimes and Central Decatur at the high school level. He also served as the women's head coach at Graceland for four years. Hismost recent stop in his coaching career came at Central Decatur for the past two years.
Howell's teams reached eight state tournaments and won over 350 games. The pinnacle of his career came in 1999 when he led Audubon to a state championship.
Services are pending.