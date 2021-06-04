(Sabetha) -- Former Bedford standout Brennan Sefrit tossed seven innings in leading the Clarinda A's to a 7-2 win over Sabetha on Thursday night.
Sefrit struck out three, walked three and allowed just two runs on four hits to take the win. The offense backed him with seven runs on seven hits.
Vincent Lontz had two of those hits and two RBI, Jeff Clarke added a pair of hits and drove in one and Travis Welker drove in two runs of his own to lead the way.
The A's (3-1) are back home Friday night with a matchup in MINK League play against Chillicothe. First pitch is 7:05.