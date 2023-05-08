(Sioux City) -- Former Boyer Valley golf standout Abbie Miller is one of the key pieces of Briar Cliff’s Great Plains Athletic Conference champion.
The Chargers won their first GPAC championship since 2017 earlier this month, claiming an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championships in Silvis, Illinois on May 23rd through the 26th.
“The last two years, we were having to battle Morningside, and they had a really good team,” Miller told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “We knew this was our chance. We’d been working really, really hard all year, and we’d been leading the conference all year. We’ve got a lot of really good golfers on the team, and it was good to go out and bring home a win.”
Briar Cliff shot a team score of 344 in the third and final round to claim the conference championship by 11 strokes. Miller closed her 87 with a birdie putt from an estimated 50 feet.
“Right now, I’m playing the five spot,” she said. “That’s the coach’s preference and that’s my preference. I’m usually bringing in a score between 85 and 90 with 90 being a bad day and 85 being a really good day. I can bring in scores lower than that, but I’m just hoping to bring in a good score each round.”
Miller is a key part of the Briar Cliff depth that generally plays around one another. No. 1 golfer Helene Geertz Bergmo ended up finishing second in the GPAC to lead the Chargers.
“(Bergmo) is from Norway, and she’s always bringing in a score usually in the 70s,” Miller said. “It’s really nice to have the depth and count on each other to bring in a good score if anyone is having a bad day.
“I’m such good friends with all the girls. We’re really close and love to spend time together outside of golf. I know that they have my back if I need it on the course and off the course. They’re always there to cheer me up or hype me up when I’m having a bad day on the course.”
Miller and her team will now prepare for the NAIA National Championships later this month at TPC Deere Run.
“We’re pretty much going out and trying to put up good scores,” Miller said. “Hopefully, below our average would be super nice and also hoping for some better weather. I haven’t looked at all the teams that are going, but hopefully we’re placing really good and hopefully our No. 1 will make the cut so we can stay the extra days and watch her play.”
Listen to much more with Miller in the full interview below.