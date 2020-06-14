(Kansas City) -- According to a report from D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, former Clarinda A’s catcher Kale Emshoff has signed with the Kansas City Royals.
Emshoff played 17 games for Arkansas-Little Rock before the season was canceled. He is ranked No. 146 on MLB.com and 174 at Baseball America in a pre-draft prospect listing. Emshoff was with the A's in the 2017 summer.
Other reports have the Royals signing LSU catcher Saul Garza, Washington State left-handed pitcher A.J. Block, Georgia outfielder Tucker Bradley, Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Wallace and Texas Tech relief pitcher John McMillon.