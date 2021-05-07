(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda athlete Lauren Bair just finished up a deep run in the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament.
Bair – now a junior at Grand View – was one of the standouts for the Vikings during their play all season – a season that went from September through May.
“It was an interesting year,” Bair said. “We started out just playing our normal conference games and kind of switched over to just the northern part of the conference.”
Grand View played six matches in September before the program needed to take a COVID-related pause. They returned in mid-October and played nine times between October 17th and November 12th.
Due to the NAIA’s decision to move championships from the fall to the spring, Bair and her team took January off before restarting in March.
“It was kind of a choppy season and hard to get it rolling,” Bair said. “We had two weeks of just training (in the spring). I think that’s just what we needed, because I think our best volleyball was played a couple weeks before nationals and at nationals.”
Bair came on strong as the season progressed, eventually averaging 1.56 kills and 1.67 digs over the course of the year.
“I had shoulder surgery my freshman year, so I’ve been dealing with that still,” Bair said. “I had been DS’ing here and there, and then one of our other outsides found out she tore her labrum so I had to step in and start swinging again. My shoulder started feeling better at the right time.”
Grand View played their best volleyball of the season in Sioux City at the NAIA National Tournament, upsetting No. 19 Ottawa and No. 3 Westmont to advance to the quarterfinals where they eventually succumbed in five sets to No. 6 Missouri Baptist.
“I think the girls have a lot to do with (the success),” Bair said. “It was a long year, and we all just really stuck together. The coaches were supportive, and that’s ultimately what you need and want in a year like this.”
Listen to much more with Bair from Friday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.