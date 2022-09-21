(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda standout Taylor Wedemeyer reached yet another milestone in her career at Buena Vista recently.
Wedemeyer went over 2,000 career assists for the Beavers – a milestone she also reached while leading the Clarinda offense for four years.
“The number is pretty special,” Wedemeyer told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review, “but I just like to go out there and do what I love. None of it would be possible without my teammates, without a pass, without a swing. I really owe a lot of my credit to them.”
While Wedemeyer has starred in the setter position the past four seasons with the Beavers, that’s hardly all she’s been doing during her time at the Storm Lake school. She’s also involved with the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, the Student Activities Board, the Multicultural Engagement Leadership Team, Kappa Delta Pi and plenty more.
“I’ve been able to participate in other things outside of athletics that have made my experience here that much more memorable,” she said. “Honestly, I felt like I could be part of something more than myself here at BV, and it’s been a great feeling and really fun to do a lot of things here.”
Back on the court, Wedemeyer’s career at BV hasn’t been all rainbows. There have been some bumps along the road with three different head coaches in four years and the shortened 2020 season.
“I stepped in at a pretty young age as a freshman,” Wedemeyer said. “We didn’t really have many other setters and at one point there wasn’t a backup. There was a lot of pressure there, but my teammates really had my back and helped me work hard every single day. They don’t let me slack off, and I make sure they don’t get to either.”
The third and current head coach for Wedemeyer is someone she was already familiar with – one of her former high school coaches, Will Baumann.
“Coach B is great,” Wedemeyer said. “He’s got a lot of values he incorporates into our team and is trying to build a culture that I’m fairly familiar with. It’s easy for me to buy into those. I think a lot of the girls are starting to do the same and seeing what we can build here.”
Due to the shortened COVID season, Wedemeyer would have the option of returning for one more year. However, she has already made the decision to pursue her career at the end of this season.
“I’m going to student teach in the spring,” she said. “The area is undecided, but I’m really excited to pursue that next part of my life, hopefully step into some coaching roles and start my journey as an elementary teacher.”
