(Storm Lake) -- Former Clarinda volleyball coach Will Baumann has been hired as the head coach at Buena Vista.
In a release, Buena Vista Athletic Director Scott Brown said, ""Will is unquestionably a great volleyball mind and will add immediate value to our program in that regard. His relationships in the volleyball community both locally and throughout the state of Iowa and region, combined with his familiarity with BVU are tremendous assets to our campus and our community. I look forward to working with Will to continue to enhance our student-athlete experience."
Baumann coached the Cardinals for two seasons and led them to a regional final appearance in 2017. He has also been the head coach at Tripoli, Nevada, Galva-Holstein and Cherokee. Baumann led Tripoli to five state championships from 2008 to 2012 and won a title at Nevada in 2015.
