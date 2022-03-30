(Omaha) -- Two former regional college athletic directors were named to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Those honors went to Bruce Rasmussen (Creighton) and Brenda Hampton (Iowa Western).
Rasmussen served at Creighton for 27 years from 1994 to 2021. Under Rasmussen, Creighton won 43 regular season conference titles and transitioned to the Big East Conference. Rasmussen also joined on the College World Series of Omaha Executive Committee and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Selection Committee.
Hampton served as Iowa Western's AD from 2002 to 2016. She also coached volleyball for 15 seasons at Iowa Western, doing so from 1988 to 2002.
As athletics director, Hampton oversaw the expansion of Reiver athletics with the addition of men's and women's soccer, men's and women's golf, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, competitive cheerleading, football and wrestling, bringing the total number of sports offered to 21.
Click below to view the full releases regarding Rasmussen's and Hampton's inductions.