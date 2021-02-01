(KMAland) -- Former Creston standout and Simpson senior Jenna Taylor has been named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Taylor reached 1,000 career points on Saturday during the Storm’s win over Coe College, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also scored 30 points and had eight rebounds during a win over Nebraska Wesleyan earlier in the week.
This is Taylor’s fifth career Player of the Week honor, according to the conference. View the complete release linked here.