(KMAland) -- Former Creston standout and Simpson senior Jenna Taylor was honored by the American Rivers Conference again on Monday.
Taylor picked up the league’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after averaging 15.0 points and 8.7 rebounds during the week.
Taylor had a season-high 27 points against UW-Eau Claire and was named to the Gunderson Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament Team. This is the second conference award this season and eighth in the prolific career of Taylor.
View the complete release from the ARC linked here.