(KMAland) -- Former Creston standout Jenna Taylor has been named the American Rivers Conference Most Valuable Player.
The Simpson senior averaged 20.1 points and nine rebounds per game in her final season, leading the Storm to a 12-0 record and a conference regular season and tournament championship.
In addition, Taylor’s teammate at Simpson — and former IKM-Manning standout — Kia Rasmussen was picked to the Second Team All-ARC.
Central senior and Moravia alum Payton Rogers was also named honorable mention by the league. View the complete release from the ARC linked here.