(Cedar Rapids) -- Former Creston standout Jenna Taylor has been named the American Rivers Conference nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.
The recent Simpson College graduate, Taylor is among the nominees for the award, which “honors graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers.”
View the complete release from the American Rivers Conference linked here.
Note: Former Tri-Center standout Allison Eikenberry was also honored as the Midwest Conference’s nominee for the award. Eikenberry will be a guest on KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday.