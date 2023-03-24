(Afton) -- Sara Keeler has learned from successful coaches. She now hopes to be one.
The 2020 Creston graduate was recently hired as the head softball coach at East Union.
"I'm really excited," Keeler said. "I think everyone should love softball and learn to be the best player they can. I can't wait to help a bunch of girls and teach them all that I know."
Success followed Keeler everywhere she went during her playing career. She ended her high school career at the state tournament. Following her days in Creston, she committed to DMACC, where she helped the Bears reached back-to-back NJCAA World Series berths.
Keeler's opportunity to learn from DMACC head coach Bob Ligouri and former Creston head coach Mike McCabe prepared her for this opportunity.
"I always thought I was going to be a coach," she said. "Someone told me I was wasting my talent if I didn't go into coaching. That's when I knew."
Keeler inherits the position at East Union after replacing long-time head coach Todd Verwers. The Eagles were 20-13 last year and have posted three consecutive winning seasons.
"I want to do like what Coach McCabe did," Keeler said. "(McCabe) built a program from the ground up. I want to do that. I think every school should have the chance to be a softball school. Why not give another school the chance to have a good softball program?"
Building a winner while also creating a positive experience for her team is Keeler's goal.
"(I want them) to have fun and learn something new every game," she said. "We may not be the best team, but we're going to be the hardest working team. I want my team to have a good culture. Not just a good team."
Creating instant success won't be easy in a tough Pride of Iowa Conference, but it will also build character for Keeler's team.
"The Pride of Iowa is a great conference," Keeler said. "Every day is a new opportunity to get better. You could get run-ruled one night and knock off a ranked team the next. We have to take it day-by-day and pitch-by-pitch because every day is a chance."
As she embarks on her coaching career, Keeler hopes to put what she learned from McCabe and Ligouri to use.
"There are things both of them did that I don't want to do," she said. "But there are so many things I want to model after them. I want to be like those two. Building a culture is important. At DMACC, we were respected by everyone in the nation. Being a respected team is a goal. Having respect from other teams is nice. It's not going to be the easiest thing to do, but I have to set what I want the program to look like."
Keeler's first year is about setting the foundation.
"They lost a couple of seniors," she said. "This year is a learning year. My goal is to learn each girl and their strengths. I'll teach the team how to play together and not as nine individual players."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Keeler.