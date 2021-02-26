(Indianola) -- Former Creston star Jenna Taylor is making the most of her second opportunity at a senior season.
The Simpson senior nabbed her third American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award earlier this week.
“It really helps when you have awesome teammates that can score, too,” Taylor told KMA Sports. “That opens things up. I’ve been able to get in the post a bit, and when they collapse on me I can kick it out. Kia (Rasmussen) drives the lane and people collapse on her, and she can kick it out to me. It’s all been opened up by all the good teammates we have.”
Taylor is averaging 21.4 points and 9.1 rebounds through seven games while shooting an efficient 56.7% percent from the field, 55.0% from 3 and 85.7% from the free throw line. While Taylor has been shining, the Storm have run off seven wins in seven tries.
“I think we were ready to go,” Taylor said. “We’d been practicing since the first of October, so we’d been at it for a while. Coach (Brian) Niemuth loves to get up and down, and we’re really long and athletic this year. We can shoot the ball a little bit, too.”
The fact that Taylor is even playing this season was in question at one point. Last year was supposed to be her swan song, but she was able to return for one more season. The decision to do so was not an easy one.
“It was extremely tough,” she said. “I had a job offer that kind of weighed into things a little bit, too. Just the fact that I could possibly never play basketball in a competitive situation again took the cake over everything else. I wanted to try to do something special and try to win a conference championship.”
Simpson will have a shot to do just that in their final two regular season games. On Saturday, the Storm will host Dubuque (6-5, 5-2) before a Monday trip to Wartburg (12-1, 5-1). Both teams still have a shot to supplant Simpson atop the ARC.
“They’re pretty tough competition,” Taylor said. “Obviously, Wartburg has won it the last three or four years. They’re always tough and always reload. Our Achilles heel lately has been rebounding and those are two good rebounding teams. We have to clean that up the next couple days and get after it.”
Following Monday’s regular season finale, Simpson turns their attention to the ARC Tournament from March 8th through 13th. Unfortunately, the NCAA canceled all Division III championships this winter, so that will likely mean the end to Taylor’s basketball career. Her future, though, appears to be set.
“I have a job lined up with (Ernst & Young) after graduation,” Taylor said. “I’ll start that in July, and I’m studying to take the CPA right now. So, that’s my plan. Get my CPA and start with EY in the summer.”
Listen to the full interview with Taylor from Friday’s UFR linked below.