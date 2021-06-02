(Des Moines) -- Former Denison-Schleswig star and Drake athlete Ellie Mendlik has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.
Mendlik has a 3.85 cumulative grade point average with a major in Law, Politics & Society.
To earn Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must have at least a 3.3 GPA, be at least a sophomore and place in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay at the indoor or outdoor MVC championship.
View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.