Ellie Mendlik
Photo: Drake Athletics

(Des Moines) -- Former Denison-Schleswig star and Drake athlete Ellie Mendlik has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

Mendlik has a 3.85 cumulative grade point average with a major in Law, Politics & Society.

To earn Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must have at least a 3.3 GPA, be at least a sophomore and place in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay at the indoor or outdoor MVC championship. 

View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.