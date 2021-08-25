(Des Moines) -- Former Drake women’s basketball star Carla Bennett has been named a member of the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class.
Bennett played for the Bulldogs from 1999 through 2003 and was a two-time All-American, leading Drake to three MVC championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Along with Bennett, former commissioner Doug Elgin, Southern Illinois coaching legend Cindy Scott, Wichita State’s Cliff Levingston and broadcasters Charley Steiner (Bradley) and Tom Jackson (Louisville) are also in the class.
