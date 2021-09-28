(KMAland) -- Former East Mills standout Matt Glockel is in his super senior year with undefeated Central College.
After Glockel’s original senior season was cut short to just two games in the spring due to COVID, the former Wolverine knew he wanted another chance at his last year of college football.
“I’ve got to play a lot of football here,” Glockel told KMA Sports. “With everything that happened (last fall), I just wasn’t ready to be done yet. I was very lucky with the way everything worked out.”
Glockel made major contributions to the 2019 team that went 10-2 and won a postseason game, so the shortened 2020 year didn’t sit right with him.
Through four games, Central is 4-0 with four dominant victories. Glockel has been starting at defensive end and has four tackles with one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. And he’s been doing it while taking one final class and focusing almost entirely on football.
“It’s something completely different,” he said. “For my first four years here at Central, I was an engineering student and very busy. Getting to relax and enjoy all the little things, (has been great). Not having to meet deadlines and prepare for exams is quite an experience. It’s nice to sit back, take things slow and smell the roses one last time.”
This Saturday, it will be one final Homecoming game for Glockel, whose team will meet Wartburg in a key American Rivers Conference matchup.
“It’s kind of fun being a senior,” he said. “The past couple years I’ve been just trying to do my assignment and maintain my gap. This year, I’m really trying to make the next stride. It’s been a really different role for me. Especially in the fifth year, you have to take the next step to show the last four years of work have paid off.”
Glockel made his comments on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the full interview below.