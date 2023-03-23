(Exira) -- Once a star in the program, Drew Buckholdt is now the head football coach at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
A 2017 graduate, Buckholdt played for the Spartans from 2013 to 2016 before playing at Waldorf.
Buckholdt joined the coaching staff at Exira-EHK following his playing days. Now, he'll take over for his high school coach, Tom Petersen, who resigned after last season.
"I'm excited about this opportunity," he said. "I knew I wanted to be a head coach since my senior year of high school. This opportunity arose, and it's perfect timing."
Buckholdt cherished the opportunity to learn under Coach Petersen over the last few years.
"He had been thinking about (stepping down) for a little bit," he said. "He prepared me to be a head coach someday. I didn't know when he was going to call it quits. It was beneficial. (Petersen) had a lot of success. He showed me the right way to do things and the right way to win. He implemented those into me."
Buckholdt's familiarity with the ins and outs of the program made him the perfect candidate to replace his mentor.
"Building relationships with the players is number one," he said. "You can have the best scheme, but that doesn't work if the kids don't buy in. Building relationships allows you to coach kids hard. The best players want to be coached hard, so building their relationships is beneficial. They have a ton of potential. I enjoy helping the kids succeed. If they keep working, they're going to receive everything they want."
Philosophically, not much should change within the Exira-EHK program.
"(We want to be) big, physical and fast," he said. "I'm going to preach owning the line of scrimmage and being smart. There won't be a lot of change."
Buckholdt inherits an Exira-EHK program that went 4-4 last year. The Spartans are 9-15 in the past three seasons.
"We're going to take it day-by-day," Buckholdt said. "Rome wasn't built in a day. We just have to keep stacking those days, and we'll get the results. It's always the process more than the end result."
