(Sioux City) -- Former Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton star Sophia Peppers has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The Morningside senior became just the 15th player in Morningside history to reach 1,400 points in her career and has streaks of 14 straight free throws made and eight straight games of shooting 40% or better from the field.
Peppers had 23 points and 10 rebounds during a win over Northwestern. View the complete release from the GPAC linked here.