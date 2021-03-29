(KMAland) -- Former Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton star Sophia Peppers just completed an All-American junior season at Morningside.
The former Spartan great averaged 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for a Mustangs team that went 29-3 and advanced to the NAIA National Semifinals.
“Our team chemistry was a lot better (this season),” Peppers said. “The past few years we struggled with team chemistry. My role this year was trying to get everyone together as one, and hopefully I did a good job of that.”
Peppers added 88 assists (3rd on the team), 67 steals (3rd) and 16 blocks (2nd), providing the same kind of all-around performance she did at Exira/EHK.
“My role continued to grow as the season went on,” Peppers added. “My success wouldn’t have happened without my parents, without my support system and without my teammates. Just having people that have my back like that definitely help you succeed in life.”
The 29-win season also included a spotless 14-0 record at home and a 21-1 run through the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside even made a run at top-ranked Thomas More in the Final Four, falling by just three to the eventual national runner-up.
“I think after our first loss to Briar Cliff by a buzzer beater (on December 9th) we really came together,” Peppers said of the season. “When we’re down at games by 20 and come back and win by 15 it shows how special this team really is.”
Peppers star-turning junior season should lead to plenty of momentum as she goes into her senior year.
“We are losing three of our four seniors,” Peppers said. “I think we have a lot of good freshmen coming in and our (current) freshmen have a year under their belts. This team can continue to do great things, and we will be here this summer working together. I think the team chemistry will continue to grow and continue to make our success happen.”
Hear much more with Peppers from Monday’s KMAland Catch Up on UFR linked below.