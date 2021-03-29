Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.