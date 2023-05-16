(Dunlap) -- Former state championship-winning Fremont-Mills football coach Jeremy Christiansen is returning to the sideline as the head coach for his alma mater, Boyer Valley.
“I kind of figured (my coaching career) was over,” Christiansen said. “The position has been open for quite some time and summer workouts are starting in a couple weeks, so we made the decision to go this route to bridge a gap. We’re still looking for some teachers, so it will always be a carrot to get some people to apply, but right now we’re trying to bridge a gap for a year or two and see what happens.”
Christiansen spent 18 years with Fremont-Mills, winning a state championship in 2011 with arguably the greatest Class 8-Player team in state history. However, he took over as superintendent at Boyer Valley prior to the 2021-22 school year.
“I don’t know if (coaching at the alma mater) was ever on the to-do list,” Christiansen said. “I kind of thought there for awhile I would probably be at one location for my whole career, but then things come up and things change. The deck of cards changes every now and then, and you play the hand you’re dealt.”
Boyer Valley went just 2-6 in 2022, but Coach Christiansen sees plenty of talent to work with.
“I think we’ve got some big, physical kids that we’re obviously going to utilize,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out the skill positions of who goes where. We had a great graduating class, and we have to figure out who is on what seat on the bus and what makes us most successful. That will take some time and effort through the summer, and hopefully not too many games to figure out. But that’s all part of that fun thing that is high school sports. Every year is different.”
The Bulldogs are slated to play in Class 8-Player District 1 this upcoming fall, joining fellow Rolling Valley Conference teams Ar-We-Va, West Harrison and Woodbine, as well as Newell-Fonda, Siouxland Christian and St. Mary’s, Remsen. Both Newell-Fonda and St. Mary’s are former Dome opponents of Christiansen’s Fremont-Mills squads between 2014 and 2020.
“Obviously, there are some familiar faces and some that I was hoping to not see for quite some time,” Christiansen joked. “It’ll be very interesting to see how it all plays out, and as I’ve probably said 100 times, we want to go 1-0 each week. Get better each week and do the best we can.”
