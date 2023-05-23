(Tabor) -- Justin Ewalt spent the last seven years as an assistant girls basketball coach at Fremont-Mills. He is now the new head boys basketball coach at F-M.
"I always wanted an opportunity (to be a head coach)," Ewalt said. "The stars aligned. We've got an opportunity to do some fun things."
Ewalt has been a staple in the coaching scene for the better part of the last decade. First, as a youth coach for his daughters, Ryleigh and Teagan, then with the Knights' girls program.
"It's something I've enjoyed," he said. "I enjoy watching kids put things together and work hard. There's just something about that is pretty awesome."
The boys position intrigued Ewalt when it opened up after Chelsey Zimmerman resigned after one season.
"I've followed this group of guys for a long time," he said. "We have a big senior class to replace, but a lot of talented athletes. The opportunity to put them together and have success was one of the reasons I was interested in this program."
Next year will be interesting for the Knights as they work in a new coach and a young roster. As they move forward, Ewalt says his team's style depends on their personnel.
"Every year is different depending on the athletes you have," he said. "One year, you might have a team that can do things in transition. Other times, you might want to slow things down. We'll take the summer to get the ball in a lot of kids' hands and see where we're at. We'll make a plan from there.
As a head coach, if you can tap into what gets the kids' motors running, you're going to be pretty successful."
Ewalt will likely tap into his experiences of working as an assistant under head girls basketball coach Brett Weldon.
"I learned a ton of things from him," Ewalt said. "He's a great X's and O's guy. That part of the game has been beneficial for me to learn. He's given me a lot of tools to get moving."
Ewalt hopes the Knights -- despite their youth -- can contend for a Corner Conference title next season.
"One of my goals is to be playing on the Saturday of the (Corner) Conference Tournament," he said. "I think that's a realistic goal. We're going to be young, so we have to temper some goals. But we want to be as competitive as possible and make it hard on some folks."
Hear the full interview with Ewalt below.