(Tabor) -- A former Fremont-Mills standout athlete has been tabbed to lead the Knights boys basketball program.
Chelsey (Williams) Zimmerman was recently announced as the program’s new coach, replacing Steve Raymond, who resigned following the 2021-22 school year.
“I wanted to give (the job) some thought and consideration,” Zimmerman told KMA Sports. “Tabor has always had a special place in my heart. We had the opportunity to move back here a few years ago, and it was a dream come true for us since my husband and I are both from the area.”
Zimmerman says she was originally approached by the Fremont-Mills administration about applying for the job. During the interview process, she went over her offensive, defensive and other coaching philosophies and explained her holistic approach for the school and athletic program at the school.
“I’ve enjoyed supporting the students and athletes in whatever avenue I can,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve been teaching sixth grade, coaching junior high girls and boys programs and the third and sixth grade boys.”
Zimmerman, a 2005 graduate of the school, says she picked up much of her coaching interest from her father, Rod, who coached her during her playing career at Fremont-Mills.
“My dad has been a good mentor for me,” Zimmerman said. “He holds a really high standard, and he held a really high standard for me and his athletes. He really does a great job of taking offensive skills into a game setting and breaking those down. That’s what I’ve pulled from him.”
Zimmerman calls the job a “natural fit” and an “easy transition” from her current roles with the school.
“I enjoy a fast style of play with a lot of defense,” she said. “At the same time, you have to pay attention to the assets you have. I’ll adjust that to the players we have. We want them to make a mistake with 100% effort and get used to running at (a fast) pace. And we usually talk about the next-play mentality. Whatever just happened is in the past, and it’s about what we are doing right now.”
As Zimmerman prepares to get rolling with the Fremont-Mills boys basketball program, there is one other unique element from the outside looking in. A female leading a boys basketball team is rare in the state of Iowa. However, that’s not something Zimmerman nor the administration at Fremont-Mills are focused on.
“To be honest, my gender has never been much of a topic,” she said. “I have had a great time coaching the boys basketball teams at Fremont-Mills, and that’s more of a reflection of the athletes, parents and administrators at F-M and the surrounding communities.
“I don’t mean to downsize what the role means, but the focus has always been on the kids I coach, whether they are male or female. Athletes I’ve coached at F-M haven’t given me anything more than hustle, heart and willingness to learn. I’ve found with the generation being raised today they’re willing to follow a good leader, whether that leader is male or female.
“The main thing that came to my mind was brainstorming ways to support our current athletes to start cultivating more of a culture of success in the program over time. That’s kind of been my focus.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Coach Zimmerman below.
Note: There were some technical difficulties within the audio discovered following the interview.