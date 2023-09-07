(Omaha) -- Former Glenwood multi-sport standout Brynlee Arnold had a once-in-a-lifetime experience last week, playing in front of a record crowd at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
The Omaha sophomore right side hitter played in all three sets of Omaha’s straight sets loss to Nebraska in front of a women’s event world-record 92,003 fans.
“It was surreal,” Arnold told KMA Sports. “It was the coolest experience of my life, so far, and such an awesome opportunity to even get to be on that stage in front of all those people. The amount of people that showed up shows all the support people in Nebraska have for sports and for women’s sports in general. It was very cool to be on that stage.”
Arnold played in all three sets and finished with one kill, one dig and one block assist.
“I’ve been to a Nebraska football game before,” Arnold said, “so I knew there was going to be a lot of people there. There were some girls that had never had that experience, so they didn’t understand how many people were going to be there. You don’t really know until you’re out there, and there’s just this wave of sound from people. You can’t even hear yourself thinking. It was so loud and so cool.”
While the 92,003 were plenty loud, Arnold said the volleyball was just like any other match that she had played in her life.
“I remember warming up, and there was that kind of a first shock,” Arnold said. “I can’t hear my coaches and my teammates very well, and then with the wind, you have to adjust to that. But once the game actually got started, it was second nature. I didn’t really feel anything different other than the people. When you’re in the game, it’s not as loud, and it’s just those 12 people on the court.”
Arnold says she dreamed of playing for Nebraska volleyball as she was growing up, so getting a chance to meet the powerhouse program on the other side of the net was an interesting experience.
“Even just being able to play against them kind of shows that I made it a little bit,” she said. “It shows the kind of hard work that I’ve put in. We didn’t play our best volleyball, I would say, but we still have the experience. It was just awesome to be on the court.”
Arnold and her team moved on to play in a new facility at Kansas State last Friday, falling in three sets and to 0-4 on the season.
“We haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” Arnold said. “I think we’re in the beginning stages of getting a definitive lineup, whether that’s a 5-1 or a 6-2 and having different people come in and play roles. We have nine new girls (on this team), so getting everybody acclimated to the team, I’ve kind of been trying to get everybody meshed together on the personality aspect.
“I think I’ve kind of been a light positivity-wise. I try to be upbeat at practice if I can be and hype people up. Whether I’m on the bench or on the court, on the scout side or the starting side, that’s kind of my role.”
Omaha will continue a rigorous and challenging start to the season this weekend when they play at home in the MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge. The Mavericks will host Long Beach State Thursday night, No. 16 Creighton on Friday and Iowa State on Saturday.
“I think just going in with a positive mindset and knowing that we’ve had a really good practice week so far (is important),” Arnold said. “Continuing that through the weekend and having those intense moments, being able to capitalize on those final points of the game and doing it as a team is going to be key to get at least a couple wins this weekend. We’re excited, for sure.”
Listen to the complete interview with former Glenwood standout and Omaha sophomore Brynlee Arnold in the audio file below.