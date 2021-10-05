(Maryville) -- Former Glenwood standout Andrew Blum is carving out a role in his sophomore season with Northwest Missouri State.
The Bearcats linebacker/special teams contributor joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday.
“I’m kind of in the two-deep rotation on the linebacker side of it,” Blum said. “I’m on kickoff and kickoff return. I’ve been enjoying that. We’ve got a couple great six-year guys ahead of me. Our defense is really good right now, and it’s been fun learning from them.”
The Bearcats (4-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest American Football Coaches Association rankings and No. 4 in the D2Football.com poll.
“I think we’ve been doing really well,” Blum said. “The defense has been stepping up a lot, and our offense has come a long way. They’re putting a ton of points on the board. That makes it easy for us. We’re having a really good start to the season and it’s a lot of fun.”
Blum is no stranger to playing for a winning program. The Rams were known for that during his multi-sport career in Glenwood, including a state basketball championship in his senior year.
“I’ve always kind of had that winning mentality,” he said. “I love transitioning right into that and being able to go into a college where winning is the No. 1 thing. Everything we do is geared towards winning a national championship. That’s the standard, and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”
Blum is in his fourth year with the Bearcats, but he’s only a sophomore in eligibility. He redshirted in 2018 and saw action in nine games in 2019 before the 2020 season was wiped away due to COVID-19.
“It was tough,” Blum said. “We had a couple games scheduled, and they ended up getting canceled, too. That was pretty demoralizing, but just being able to practice with the team still and getting better that way was really good. We just focused on what we could control. We just took (last year) to get better.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Blum has six tackles on the season to this point. His top game came at Central Missouri when he had three solos and an assist for a career-best four tackles. Blum was also honored in 2019 on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Northwest Missouri State is back in action on Saturday at home against Pittsburg State. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 PM. Listen to much more with Blum from Tuesday’s UFR below.