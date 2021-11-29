(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood standout and South Dakota State senior defensive lineman Caleb Sanders has been named to the second team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Sanders had 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks among 27 total tackles on the season for the Jackrabbits, which will play Saturday at Sacramento State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Brinkman led the team in tackles for losses with 13, notched seven sacks and forced and recovered one fumble.
Offensive lineman Trevor Penning, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier, defensive back Benny Sapp III and placekicker Matthew Cook also joined Brinkman on the All-MVFC First Team.
Isaiah Weston was named to the second team as both a wide receiver and an all-purpose player, and defensive back Omar Brown, running back Bradrick Shaw and wide receiver Deion McShane all picked up honorable mention nods.
View the complete release from the MVFC linked here.