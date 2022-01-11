(Cedar Falls) -- Former Glenwood standout and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders has been named to the Phil Steele FCS All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team Defense.
Sanders finished the season with 34 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 15 games for the Jackrabbits.
In addition, UNI’s Trevor Penning and Jared Brinkman were named Phil Steele FCS All-American First Team members. Matthew Cook was picked to the second team, and Penning was named the FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Jared Penning was tabbed to the FCS Freshman All-America First Team Offense. The Panthers had 16 players honored on the All-MVFC team. View the complete list linked here.