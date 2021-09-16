(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood star Janette Schraft has won many awards during her sterling running career. However, recently the Iowa State junior added a new one to the mix: Big 12 Conference Runner of the Week.
Schraft was honored by the conference last week, earning the award after finishing second at the Hawkeye Invitational.
“Honestly, it was something super special and incredibly unexpected,” Schraft told KMA Sports. “Going into college, I actually wasn’t really recruited to run cross country at very many colleges. Just having me come to Iowa State and have (coaches) take a risk on me and to have my first Big 12 recognition come in cross country is just validation on the time I’ve put in the past couple years.”
Schraft, who won a state cross country championship for Glenwood in her senior year, was well known for her track stature in high school. She claimed 11 state championships during her prep career. However, she says she’s starting to take a liking – or at least a love-hate type of liking – to the sport of cross country.
“It’s grown on me,” she said. “I definitely see the importance of it now, building that base and running those distances is something that’s really going to bring everything around for me in track. We are a cross country school, so being able to contribute to the team score and having that arsenal to know I am strong for the longer races on the track gives me more confidence when I’m out there.”
While Schraft made an impressive mark in her first cross country race of her junior season, it was following a solid sophomore year of track. She was 14th in the 3000 meter run at the Big 12 indoor championships, qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in the 3000-meter steeplechase and took third in the steeplechase at the Big 12 Championships. She was also a winner at Drake’s Jim Duncan Invitational in the steeplechase event.
“I love (the steeplechase),” Schraft said. “It’s everything I would want in a race. It’s anaerobic and aerobic. It’s got water and jumps. I couldn’t want anything more coming from a country girl.”
Schraft and Iowa State cross country will be back in action on Friday, September 24th in Minneapolis at the Roy Griak Invitational. Listen to much more with Schraft from Thursday’s UFR below.