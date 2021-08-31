(Sioux Falls) -- Former Griswold standout Joanna Topham has been named among the Summit League Women’s Athletes to Watch for the upcoming cross country season.
Topham — a senior at Omaha — is joined on the list by teammate Maya Nachtigal and Kansas City’s Katherine Hanners. On the men’s list, UMKC’s Josh Sanders was named.
The Summit League Preseason Coaches Polls were also released with Kansas City picked sixth in the men’s poll and Omaha and Kansas City tabbed sixth and seventh, respectively, on the women’s side.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.