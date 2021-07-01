(Harlan) -- Former Harlan standout Elle Kloewer is all set to take over the volleyball program she once helped win a pair of state championships.
Kloewer will take over the head coaching position at Harlan this fall after working as an assistant on the Cyclones staff this past year. Kloewer also coached junior high volleyball at Missouri Valley for a year after graduating from Iowa State.
“I just feel really blessed for the opportunity,” Kloewer said. “I’ve seen it in a player aspect of how to play like a Cyclone and be a champion, and I think now I get to instill that as a coach into all these girls. I feel so lucky to have been given those experiences from other amazing coaches. It really just feels like a dream all coming together.”
While Kloewer transitions into a new position, the Harlan volleyball team will also be in a bit of a transition. Six seniors have graduated from a team that went 7-3 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, but Coach Kloewer believes her new group will be just fine.
“These girls were the ones pushing those six seniors every single day in practice,” Kloewer said. “I feel like they’re ready to take that leadership role, and they’re stepping into it really well, welcoming in all the freshmen and being good leaders. They are really talented girls, so I am excited.”
Among the contributors from last year are returning starters and seniors Zophi Hendricks, Claire Schmitz and Delaney Wegner, as well as juniors Lauren McLaughlin and Macy Reischl, which both played regular roles as reserves.
As Kloewer works to put the pieces together, she will lean on assistants and fellow Harlan alums Josie Esser and Jacie White. Esser brings head coaching experience of her own, as she spent the last few years as the Missouri Valley head coach.
In addition, Kloewer will bring a little Angie Spangenberg to the sideline. The former Red Oak and Harlan coach and KMA Sports Hall of Famer played a key role in shaping Kloewer’s coaching philosophy.
“I know how it feels to be pushed,” Kloewer said. “She made us feel so good about everything we did, even when it was a mistake. It really did turn into quite a friendship that we have now, but she was just somebody that we really trusted. We knew that whether we agreed with what she was doing we knew what she was doing was best for the team.
“She put us first no matter what, and that’s truly what I’m going in thinking of. I will not do one thing to this team that I would not want for them. I think the word we’re going in for this year is ‘respect.’ We’re going to respect each other, respect other teams and hopefully we get that respect back and can play at a high level.”
Listen to much more with Kloewer from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.