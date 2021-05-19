(Ames) -- Former Harlan star Logan Schaben will finish her collegiate career while also making history in the NCAA Tournament.
The Iowa State senior third baseman is a member of the first NCAA Tournament team in 33 years for the Cyclones softball squad.
“I think early in January, when we were practicing, we knew our team was special,” Schaben said on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. “It was definitely the best practices I had been a part of in my five years here. We were really excited to start playing ball.”
That excitement was for good reason, as the Cyclones stormed out to a 16-2 start and were 22-5 heading into the Big 12 Conference slate.
“We were having fun playing ball together,” Schaben said. “With COVID, we weren’t really able to hang out outside of practice as a team, but when we’re on the field together it’s really special and we really enjoy every moment together.”
Following the abrupt end to the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schaben was granted eligibility relief and the opportunity at a second senior season. There was no doubt in her mind she was coming back.
Along with Schaben, her best friend and arguably the greatest softball player in Iowa State history, Sami Williams, also came back.
“They call us the grandmas on the team,” Schaben laughed. “It’s easy to lead these girls because everyone wants to be there every day. I feel like most of our leadership is just passing down stories of prior years and setting standards for Iowa State softball. I love being around them so much, especially with Sami by my side. It’s been a fun year.”
The Cyclones begin play in the Columbia Regional on Friday at 1:00 against a familiar foe, Northern Iowa. The host Missouri and Illinois-Chicago are also in the double elimination regional bracket. Iowa State split with both UNI and Missouri this season.
“We’re actually pretty excited about the region we drew,” Schaben said. “We want it to be as familiar as possible. We feel extremely confident about our regional and are looking forward to doing some damage.”
Hear the complete interview with Schaben from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.