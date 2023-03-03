Ike Boettger
Photo: Buffalo Bills

(Buffalo) -- Iowa alum Ike Boettger has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The deal is reportedly for one year. 

Boettger -- a guard -- has spent the last five seasons with the Bills. 

