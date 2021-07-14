(Athens, Ohio) -- Former Nebraska football coach and player Frank Solich is retiring.
Solich announced on Wednesday he is stepping down from his position as the head coach at Ohio to focus on his health.
Solich led the Bobcats for the past 16 seasons, including 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a top 25 ranking. Solich coached Nebraska for six seasons from 1998 through 2003 and went 58-19 with one Big 12 championship and an appearance in a national title game.
View the complete release from Ohio athletics linked here.