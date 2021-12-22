(Lincoln) -- Former All-American setter Kelly Hunter has been promoted from volunteer assistant to full-time assistant with Nebraska volleyball.
Hunter helped Nebraska to national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was the 2017 Big Ten Setter of the Year and a two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection. She followed with a professional career overseas before serving as volunteer assistant (2020-21), interim assistant coach (January-August 2020) and graduate assistant (2019) with the program.
Hunter takes the place of Jaylen Reyes, who was promoted to lead assistant after the departure of Tyler Hildebrand. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.