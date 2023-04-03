(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa All-American Frank Gilliam has passed away at the age of 89.
Gilliam was a three-year letter winner for the Hawkeyes, starring at defensive end from 1953-56.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa All-American Frank Gilliam has passed away at the age of 89.
Gilliam was a three-year letter winner for the Hawkeyes, starring at defensive end from 1953-56.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.