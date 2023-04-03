Iowa Hawkeyes

(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa All-American Frank Gilliam has passed away at the age of 89.

Gilliam was a three-year letter winner for the Hawkeyes, starring at defensive end from 1953-56.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.  

