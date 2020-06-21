(Iowa City) -- A former Iowa defensive back commit is back in the fold with the Hawkeyes.
Jordan Oladokun announced his second commitment to the Iowa 2021 recruiting class on Sunday. He was committed to Iowa in mid-April before announcing a decommitment later that month.
Oladokun is from Tampa, Florida and ranked as the No. 78 cornerback in the country and No. 125th player in Florida. He is the 17th known commit for the Hawkeyes’ 2021 class, which ranks No. 11 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.