(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa linebacker Abdul Hodge has joined the Hawkeyes' staff as their new tight ends coach.
Hodge comes to Iowa City after spending the past three seasons as the outside linebackers coach at South Dakota.
Hodge played for Iowa from 2002 to 2005, then spent five years in the NFL with the Packers, Bengals and Panthers.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hodge will take over the position from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who will shift to the quarterbacks coach, along with his offensive coordinator duties.
Ferentz takes over as QB coach after Ken O'Keefe stepped down in February.