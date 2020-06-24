(Lincoln) -- Former Iowa offensive lineman and Ridge View graduate Ezra Miller has announced he will transfer to Nebraska.
The former four-star offensive lineman from Holstein, Iowa left Iowa in January due to a back injury that he said would force him to retire. However, Miller said in May that he actually had suffered from depression.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Miller will walk-on to the Nebraska program and would need a waiver to be eligible in 2020.
Listen to a full interview by KMA Sports with Miller when he first committed to Iowa linked here.