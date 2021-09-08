(Omaha) -- Omaha women's basketball coach Carrie Banks announced the hiring of assistant coach Tania Davis on Wednesday.
Davis comes to Omaha after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Clemson.
Before that, she played at Iowa, where she posted 1,007 career points and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention choice in 2019. She was also a member of the conference's All-Freshman Team in 2016.
In a release, Banks said, "Tania is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff, and I am excited to welcome her to Omaha."
