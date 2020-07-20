(KMAland) -- According to a report from Nevada Sports Net, former Iowa basketball player Glen Worley has joined Steve Alford's staff at Nevada.
Worley, who was Iowa's Mr. Basketball in 2000 after a great career at Iowa City West, was named the director of player development at the school.
Worley played four years for Alford at Iowa, appearing in 126 games. He was the boys basketball coach at Junipero Serra High in San Diego for three seasons and the head coach for Compton Magic AAU from 2013-16 and again just prior to taking the Nevada job.
Worley was also an assistant coach at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco from 2016-2019. Alford is entering his second season as head coach at Nevada.