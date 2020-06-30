(KMAland) -- Former Iowa standout Tyler Cook has signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Cook will be eligible to play for the Nuggets when the season resumes on August 1st in Orlando, Florida.
Denver signed Cook as an undrafted free agent last August and waived him near the end of training camp. He then signed with Cleveland and played in 11 games with the Cavaliers and 22 with their NBA G League affiliate in Canton, Ohio.
Cook was cut by the Cavaliers and then signed with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue. He played seven games for the Blues before the season was halted. In 29 G League games, Cook averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.