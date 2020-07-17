(KMAland) -- Former Iowa basketball star Jarrod Uthoff has signed as a substitute player with the Washington Wizards for the NBA’s season restart.
Uthoff played in four games for Memphis this season and nine games with Dallas three years ago. The majority of his season has been spent with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 19.0 points and 10.7 rebounds.
Uthoff was a first-team All-G League player after spending three years with Iowa, averaging 18.99 points per game as a senior in 2015-16.